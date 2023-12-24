Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 120.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.57. 2,782,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $186.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.78.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

