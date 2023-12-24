Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,405. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

