Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 650 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $779.99. 525,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,096. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $399.29 and a fifty-two week high of $784.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

