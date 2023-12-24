Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 142.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.