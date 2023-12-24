Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.2% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $952.06. 335,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $957.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $941.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

