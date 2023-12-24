Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. 6,262,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.