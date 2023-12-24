Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 73,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 115,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 507,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,462 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,654,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 80,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $341.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

