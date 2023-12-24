Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. 13,175,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,370,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

