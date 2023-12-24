Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,759. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.08. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

