Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 659 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $94.59. 256,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

