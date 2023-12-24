Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $87,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,348 shares of company stock worth $692,517. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $65.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

