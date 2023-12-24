Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.38. 1,858,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,058. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.