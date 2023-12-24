Advocate Group LLC Purchases 5,089 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.83. 1,412,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.