Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 879.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 59,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,860,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,323,000 after purchasing an additional 84,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 37,265,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,657,820. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

