Corundum Group Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $140.20. 3,223,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

