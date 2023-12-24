Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.36. 2,833,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $298.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.