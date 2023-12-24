Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.95. 1,291,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,413. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

