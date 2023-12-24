The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.8% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. 4,456,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,051,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
