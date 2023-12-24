Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,911. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

