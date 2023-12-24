AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 777.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,657 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $16.55 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

