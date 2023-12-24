QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $234,853.29 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.09318592 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $219,428.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

