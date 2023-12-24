Request One Day Volume Tops $2.53 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $99.98 million and $2.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00019290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,775.90 or 1.00032769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011908 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010487 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09874371 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,703,975.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

