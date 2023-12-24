Corundum Group Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

ABT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. 2,565,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,174. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

