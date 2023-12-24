Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys 61,498 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $33,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,590. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.