Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Lifted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,417 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $55,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 551,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

