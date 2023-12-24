6,075 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 142.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,281.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX remained flat at $117.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,826. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

