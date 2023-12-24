SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 2.41% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,425,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 380,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.52. 5,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $93.51 and a 52-week high of $107.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

