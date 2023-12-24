Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. 5,100,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,573. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.