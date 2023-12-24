Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 345,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,375. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

