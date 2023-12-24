Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

