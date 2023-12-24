Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.40 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

