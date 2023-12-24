New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.17. The stock has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.