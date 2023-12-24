EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises about 6.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,520,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.01. The stock had a trading volume of 386,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,088. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

