Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 3.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.69. 1,213,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

