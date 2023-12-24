Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 3,213 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 3.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,660. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average is $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.