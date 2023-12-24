Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Voya Financial accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.69. 467,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

