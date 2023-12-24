SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,583,000 after purchasing an additional 506,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

