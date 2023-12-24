Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Grows Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 39,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.