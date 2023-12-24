Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Alight makes up about 1.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.12% of Alight worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alight by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after purchasing an additional 379,818 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Alight by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alight by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,948,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alight by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 76,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,006. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

