RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in RXO were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RXO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RXO by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 3,126,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RXO by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,237,000 after buying an additional 610,359 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in RXO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,330,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after buying an additional 554,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RXO by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 635,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

In related news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 30,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RXO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 348,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,389.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

