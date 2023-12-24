Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,353. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.