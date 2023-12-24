Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 96.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,396,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 949,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 260,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 288,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.66.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 40.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

