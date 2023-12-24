130,428 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

ET stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,863,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

