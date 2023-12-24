Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $73,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $434.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $441.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

