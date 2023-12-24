Shore Point Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 10.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

