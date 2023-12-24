Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,495,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 38,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

