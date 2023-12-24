Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 3,894 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,651,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

