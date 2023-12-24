New Potomac Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 516,423 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 448,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

