Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

