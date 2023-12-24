Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,079,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,119,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average is $153.34. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $168.84.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

